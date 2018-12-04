Pubs and Clubs Guide: Sheffield, Brnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Do you have an event you’d like to see in our Pubs and Clubs guide? Email the details to whats.on@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk

Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Michael Paul Newman, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Family Quiz Night, The Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

General Knowledge Quiz, plus jackpot quiz, themed picture quiz, Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, Sheffield, 9pm, 50p per team for a £20 Beer tab. Free chips for every team. Tel. 0114 2322100.

Bingo & Games Night, with Jamie B, The Milestone, peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Tuesday Quiz, The weekly pub quiz features a new theme each time, plus free entry and drinks for the winning team. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6, 9pm.

Quiz, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 9pm.

Tuesday’s Pie, Pea’s & Gravy, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, plus pint £5.50.

Open Mic Night, with mine host, Martin Croft, The Cavalier, Ravensfield, Rotherham, 8.30pm till late. Everyone’s welcome to come along strutt their stuff.

Dominoes, The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster, DN1 3EN, 12-4pm, free to enter. Enjoy a friendly game of dominoes, free snacks for all players along with beer tokens for prizes.

Open Mic Night, hosted by Dave Friskney, The Crown Inn, Greasborough, Rotherham, 9-12pm. Free drink for all performers.

Acoustic Music Sessions, friendly, relaxed, all inclusive, The Ship Inn, Shalesmoor, Sheffield, S3 8UL.

Quiz Night, Chantrey Arms, Woodseats, 9.30pm.

Quiz Night, The Bluebell, Manvers Way, Wath, 6.30pm.

Generally Knowledgable Quiz, Tune Inn @ The Royal Standard, 156 St Mary’s Road, Sheffield, S2 4AX, from 9.30pm-ish. Free to enter with drink, food and spot prizes.

Tuneful Tuesday’s, open mic at The Cremorne, London Road, S2 4LH, 9pm. Come early to ensure you get a slot.

Wednesday, December 5, 2018

The Big Swing, with live music from Louis Louis Louis, night includes dance lessons and DJs, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission. Chris Walker, 8pm.

Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

Milestone Jam Night, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 9pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Pizza Pints and Prosecco, wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-9pm.

Maida Mess, Weekly Student Sports Societies Event, Maida Vale, West Street, 10pm, free entry.

Wednesday Quiz Night, general knowledge quiz, play your cards right, lucky 13, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, free buffet , cash prizes.

General Knowledge Quiz, The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster DN1 3EN, 8pm. Come and test your all round general knowledge, Skint or Mint comp, along with other star prizes.

Acoustic Open Mic Night, hosted by Dave Friskney, Wortley Arms, Wortley village, Sheffield, 9pm.

Open Mic Sessions, rock & blues, The Wagon & Horses, Millhouses, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, S7 2QQ. 8.30pm-11.30pm.

Free Music Quingo Style Quiz, and Picture quiz, Play your cards right for a Jackpot Prize, The Old Harrow, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PP, 9.15pm. Free Pie and Pea Supper at 10.30pm. Tel:01142468801.

Open Acoustic Night, musicians and singers welcome, The Old Hall Hotel, Hope, Derbyshire. Info. www.folkandblues.club.co.uk

Thursday, December 6, 2018

Jam Session, Chesterfield Jazz, Club Chesterfield, 7.30pm. Participants £4 otd. spectators £5. Open to all players and singers of any age. www.chesterfieldjazz.com

Cocktails, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4pm onwards.

Music/General Knowledge Quiz, and Bingo. Beer vouchers and cash prizes to be won, The Hollin Bush, Hollinsend Rd, Sheffield, from 9pm. Come and join the fun.

IndiGo Indie Disco, live bands, Maida Vale, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry.

Quiz Night, with Russ Elliot The Yew Tree, Coal Aston, S18, 9.30pm, start.

Jam Session, all styles and standards, The Wales Jubilee Club, Wales Bar, Kiveton, 8.30pm. All welcome. Free food and cheap late bar.

Open Mic Night, with Fiona, The Bridge Inn, Thurgoland, 9pm.

Weekly Cash Darts Round Robin, all abilities, plenty of matches with all money in going out on the night £3 to take part. The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster, DN1 3EN.

Pizza, Pints and Prosecco Night, wood fired pizzas, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 6pm, 18+.

Quiz Night, The Lord Nelson, Barnsley Road, S36 7JA, 6.30pm.

Karaoke Night, The Springvale pub, Sheffield, 9pm.

