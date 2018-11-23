Pubs and Clubs Guide: Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Do you have an event you’d like to see in our Pubs and Clubs guide? Email the details to whats.on@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk

Friday, November 23, 2018

Mahogany Newt, The Church House, 4 St James' Street, Sheffield, S1 2EW, 9:30pm.

The Classics, live band, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Big City, Rockin Rhythm & Blues, The Bulls Head, Fulwood Road, Nether Green, 9pm, free admission.

The Crashers, rock and indie covers, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 9.30pm, free entry.

Punk Night, Sons of Elroacho, Worm, Brainbomb, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, 9pm, free entry.

Paul Smith, The Picture House Social, Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, S7, 7.30pm, £16.50. www.picture-house-social.com

Live at Maida Vale, The Theories, Paul Fletcher and The Dukes, Maida Vale, West Street, Sheffield, 8-10pm, followed by Mod For It at Maida Vale + 70’s/80’s Classics DJ’s 10pm-Late.

Shaun McLoughlin, Dee Dee, Viva Salsa: DJ Anna De Orte, Samatha Jade, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 6.30pm, free admission.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Bloxx, The Leadmill, Leadmill Road, Sheffield, S1 4SE, doors 7.30pm, tkts £8. Tel: 0114 2727040.

Karaoke, with Rachel Riley, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Nibbles at The Norfolk, a night of street food courtesy of a featured food vendor each week, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-10.30pm, 18+.

After Work Drinks & Cocktails, celebrate the end of a working week with cocktails and a wide selection of real ales and wines. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 4-7pm, 18+.

Vintage Friday’s, The Viper Rooms, 35 Carver Street S1 4FS, 4pm-4am. A grown up mix of classics with modern house and RnB. 2-4-1 cocktails all night, 50% off drinks and free entry on the guestlist, £15 bottles of prosecco.

F@T, (Fridays at The Trades) features 4 bands, The Trades, Greasbrough Rd, Rotherham, (opposite Rotherham Rail Station/only 10 minute journey from Sheffield). Tel. 01709 370651. www.thetradeslive.co.uk

80’s Disco, with Rosco, Chantry Arms, Woodseats, 9pm, free entry.

Saturday, November 24, 2018

Mahogany Newt, Thurcroft Miners Institute, Katherine Street, Thurcroft, S66 9LB, 8:30pm.

Flat Foot Sam, Princess Royal, Slinn St. Crookes, 9pm, free entry.

Dosch, Rhythm & Blues Originals & Covers, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH. Tel. 01444539476.

Trevor Allen, live singer, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Resurrection, classic and hard rock covers, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 9.30pm, free entry.

Northern Soul, with guest djs Colin Curtis, The Avenue, Chesterfield, doors 7pm, £4 admission. www.theavenuechesterfield.co.uk

Venue Folk Club Stocksbridge, Anthony John Clarke and Dave Pegg, Samuel Fox room, the Venue, Stocksbridge, doors 7.45pm, start 8.15pm, entrance £10 payable on the door.

The Saditionaries, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, 10pm, free entry.

Behind the Beat, Maida Vale, West Street, Sheffield, 5.15pm

Live at The Green Room, AutoPilot support from Alba Rosa, The Green Room, Devonshire Street, Sheffield, 6.45-8.30pm, free entry, followed by Mod For It DJ's 8-2am.

Brasilica, DJ Anna De Orte, Emily West, Shaun Mcloughlin and Piero Tucci, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 9pm, free admission.

Bongo’s Bingo, special guest Fatman Scoop, O2 Academy, Sheffield, tickets www.bongosbingo.co.uk

Open Mic Night, hosted by Martin, The Venue, Samuel Fox Room, Stocksbridge, 8.30pm, all genre, abilities and ages welcome. PA provided. Entrance free. tel. 0114 2838692.

Nibbles at The Norfolk, a night of street food courtesy of a featured food vendor each week. The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-10.30pm, 18+.

Soul FunKtion, Saturday Grooves at Maida Vale, Resident DJ’s playing Soul, Funk, Disco, 70’s/80’s Rare Groove and Modern Soul Classics, Maida Vale, West St, 3-8pm. Followed by Saturday Nights at Maida Vale with Resident DJ Paul Fevere playing a fine selection of classics 8pm-4am, free entry.

Mod For It, DJ’s Playing 60’s Soul, Mod, Ska, Britpop, Indie and New Wave, The Green Room, Devonshire Street, 8pm, free entry.

The Mulberry Underground, Relive 1975-1985 with the Iconic Mad Weed, (formerly Crazy Daizy), lunchtime session, The Mulberry Tavern, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, 1-4pm. Fantastic music for the decade that announced Sheffield on the music scene again. Hits from Bowie, Human League, ABC, Status Quo, ABBA, Jacksons, Slade, plus hundreds more. Drinks offers too. Be there or check us out for more details on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/1365872090138950/1365908146802011/?notif_t=admin_plan_mall_activity¬if_id=1490800153507493

Craft & Live, live music and the finest, freshly cooked food from some of the region’s best producers. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 6pm, 18+.

Mad Dog John and Boogie Julie Karaoke Disco Comedy Show, music/karaoke requests played, Mason Arms, 70 Langsett Road, Sheffield, S6 2UE, 8pm. Tel. 07484810471.

Saturdays, @ The Viper Rooms, 35 Carver Street S1 4FS, 4pm-4am. 2 rooms of music, live percussion, guest DJ’s. VIP tables and booths with waitress service. 2-4-1 on all drinks until 9pm and 2-4-1 cocktails until 11pm. reservations@theviperrooms.com

Music Quiz, beer tokens to winner, Hawk and Dove Thorpe Green S20 7HH, 10.15pm.

Resident DJ, Punchbowl, Crookes, Sheffield. All very welcome.

Karaoke, with Rosco, Chantry Arms, Woodseats, 9pm, free entry.

Sunday, November 25, 2018

Banjo Jen, Country & Folk, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 7pm. Tel. 01444539476.

The Sunday Jam, with The Carnival, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 5pm, free entry.

The Forgotten, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, 4pm, free entry.

Comedy Keller, Steve Harris, Anthony J. Brown, Rivka Uttley, Ryan Gleeson, Charlie Maurer, The Original Bierkeller, 104 West St, Sheffield, S1 4EQ, 8pm, entry £5/3. Tel. 0114 2753888.



Hawklords, The Foundry, University of Sheffield Students’ Union, over 14s only, 7.30pm. Tickets and further information at su.sheffield.ac.uk

Close Up Magic, with resident magician Mark Maycock, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 4pm, free admission. Barrio Latino, with resident DJs Antonio Sabroso, Roly and Fabio, 9pm. Learn how to dance Argentinean Tango with Lucas Gastiarena and Melanie Jarman, 2:30pm to 3:45pm for beginners/intermediates. 3:45pm to 5:00pm for improvers/advanced and 5:00pm we have social dance. £5 per class or £8 for two.

Soul and Motown Session, The Penny Black, Pond Street, Sheffield, 1-6pm,(sometimes later), very request friendly, great drink offers and live sports.

Barry & Roger entertain, plus karaoke, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Live Singer, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenosoide, Sheffield, S35 8QH. tel. 0114 4383115.

Dog Walkers Social, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, all day.

Karaoke, with Russ Elliot, Yew Tree, Coal Aston, 7pm till 12am. Come join Andy/Cath & the Team.

Open Mic Night, The Forest pub, Rutland Road, Sheffield, 6-10pm. All styles and abilities welcome. A great atmosphere in a friendly local pub, bring your own instrument or borrow one provided.

Dominoes, The Railway pub, West Street, Doncaster, 7pm onwards. Sunday night knockout, cash prizes only 50p entry.

Disco, 3-7pm, Cash bingo, 3-5.30pm, Play your cards right, 5.30pm, Little Barry Easy Quiz, 9.45pm, beer tokens to winner. Hawk and Dove Thorpe Green S20 7HH.

Jam Session, Chantrey Arms, Woodseats, 8.30pm.

Open Mic, The Leopard, The Dome, Doncaster, free entry.

Karaoke with Steve Cool, The Office pub. Upperthorpe Road, Upperthorpe, S6 3EA, 8pm until late. Tel. 01142 781951.

