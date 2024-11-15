Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ahead of the second round of Glastonbury 2025 tickets going on sale, one seasoned ticket buyer shares their tips 🎟

Frustration mounts this morning for those who were unsuccessful getting the first release of Glastonbury Festival 2025 tickets overnight.

As tickets sold out in 32 minutes, accounts from those unsuccessful highlighted the ‘queuing bar’ being a point of contention.

But there are still some tips, shared by a seasoned gig goer, that could help you ahead of the second sale date taking place November 17 2024.

The first wave of tickets to attend Glastonbury Festival 2025 went live at 6pm yesterday, and the frustration many felt as they woke up this morning can be felt - even by my editor.

She and many others queued up after double checking their registration details, only to be met with the dreaded ‘virtual queuing system’ and its green bars indicating how close you were to those vaunted coach and festival tickets.

For some, they spent the full sale staring at two bars indicating there would still be a wait, as the tickets ultimately sold out within 32 minutes. But it’s not the only chance for many to get tickets.

No, you get to do it all again on Sunday at 9am, and hopefully inch that ever nearer when said green waiting bar finally reaches its destination; where you can add your payment details.

So are there any other tips that could be given how to successfully attain tickets to the one of the most renowned music festivals in the world?

Netvouchercodes spoke to one seasoned ticket buyer, Jess Peace, who reveals her own tips that led her to successfully gather tickets to one of 2024’s biggest concerts - Taylor Swift’s ‘Era’s’ tour.

“My top tips to secure Glastonbury tickets”

Seasoned 'ticket-getter' Jess Peace reveals her personal tips that led her to get tickets to sold-out shows including Taylor Swift and Foo Fighters as the first wave of Glasto ticket sells out in 32 minutes. | Provided

The 30-year-old Sheffield resident admits that he is the “go-to person for getting tickets to anything live and only paying face value,’ having done so for ‘a bunch” of eagerly anticipated shows including Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys and Stone Roses.

Peace’s biggest achievement though was grabbing affordable tickets to the aforementioned Taylor Swift shows in the UK: “[I] managed to get tickets that cost only £76, some of the cheapest tickets you could get.

“My partner’s sister Amelia had sat and made friendship bracelets with her friend who was going with her family, thinking she had missed out. I just had a feeling I’d get the tickets somehow and managed to give them to her as an early birthday present.”

Peace’s tips include things such as making sure you have your payment details set up and saved before venturing onto the ticketing page for Glastonbury 2025: “On the See Tickets Glastonbury site, go into your account settings and save your preferred payment method, whether it’s a credit card, PayPal, or another option.

“The most important part is to double-check that your payment information is current and that your card hasn’t expired or else you’ll spend precious minutes updating this information and possibly miss out on tickets.”

Though for those who plan on sitting with three-to-four devices in front of them on Sunday to get tickets, Peace thinks this is a bad idea. Though this method did work for Taylor Swift tickets, “For Glastonbury I’d absolutely avoid doing this.

“The festival has said that this technique is more likely to harm your chances, as accessing the website through multiple devices may lead to your IP address being blocked, preventing you from scoring tickets.”

Peace also states that: “A super important tip and one many people forget is to make sure you’re around fast internet connection. Don’t try to buy tickets when you’re out and about or connected to a dodgy hotspot because you’ll find the connection might lag or drop.

“I’d stay at home where I know the internet connection will be strong and uninterrupted. I’d also sit next to the router and close any unnecessary applications or browser tabs that might slow down your connection.”

Peace also echoed the tip regarding buying tickets with friends: “You can book up to 6 tickets in one go by paying a deposit for each person when the tickets go on sale. Also, make sure you have the registration number and postcode for each person when you're ready to book!”

But for those who end up getting frustrated by the process, there is one key piece of advice Peace has given: that patience, ultimately, is a virtue.

“When your phone or laptop crashes it can be really tempting to refresh the page but this is one of the worst things you can do! If you refresh the page, you will likely lose your place in the queue and you’ll get pushed to the back, making your chances of securing tickets much less likely. decreases your chances of getting tickets.

“Glastonbury has said that only a limited number of people will be given access to the booking site at any one time. The page automatically refreshes to look for space on the booking page every 20 seconds so just wait patiently for the system to do its thing.”

Were you fortunate enough to get tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2025 overnight, or are you planning on trying again on November 17 2024. Tell us your experience if you were in the queue or if you were successful by leaving a comment below.