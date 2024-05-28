Girls Aloud at Utilita Arena Sheffield: What to expect from the show, how to get there, timings and setlist
Girls Aloud’s huge arena tour across the UK and Ireland, which hits 12 cities in 30 days, is coming to Sheffield tonight (May 28).
Along with the pop bangers that fans know and love, concert-goers tonight should expect some intense and emotional moments, too.
Tributes to band member Sarah Harding, who passed away from breast cancer in 2021, aged 39, have been scattered throughout the shows.
Her distinctive vocals singing words from The Promise, ‘here I am, walking Primrose, wondering when I’m gonna see you again’, paired with visuals of her on the screens, left bandmates Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh holding back tears when performing in her hometown of Manchester.
They have not released any new music or filmed any music videos, but have opted to celebrate their rich back catalogue and groundbreaking success they achieved as a five.
Sarah’s spirit has been prominent throughout the tour so far, not only in the intense and emotional moments, but in the exciting, lively and funny moments too.
In a show on BBC Radio 2 on Monday (May 27), Kimberley Walsh said: “For me, I just love, I can see it in my mind whenever I want, seeing her perform Footloose on tour.
“To me, it just epitomises everything about her that was just so electric and wild. And the way she moved, like everything! If I need to feel Sarah that's what I watch.”
And lighthearted moments have been present in the shows, particularly when things are not quite going to plan - one wardrobe malfunction saw Cheryl’s dress fail to inflate with the rest of the band, and Nadine Coyle endured a lyric slip-up in their Dublin show.
Mid-way through their cover of The Pointer Sister’s Jump, she appeared to be getting the lyrics wrong before singing in their place, “I’m singing the wrong words,” and laughing as she carried on with the performance.
Here is everything we know about the emotional, exciting, and hopefully mistake-free performance that Sheffield fans should expect tonight.
How do I get to Utilita Arena Sheffield?
The tram maintenance works provide a bit of an obstacle to some concert-goers tonight.
Instead of taking the tram from the city centre to the Arena stop, use the temporary Green service.
It will operate from Sheffield Station to Meadowhall, and will take you directly to the Arena.
Car parking tickets at the arena have sold out, but Meadowhall have agreed to let Girls Aloud fans park in their Blue and Green car parks until 12.30am on May 29.
Meadowhall has direct access to the Arena tram stop via tram (seven minute journey from the Tinsley Tram Stop), or it is a 25 minute walk.
What are the show times for Girls Aloud in Sheffield?
The timings, approximately, are as follows:
Car park and box office: 4pm
Doors open: 6pm
DJ Mr Theo: 8pm
Interval: 8:30pm
Girls Aloud on stage: 8:45pm
Curfew: 11pm
What is on the Girls Aloud reunion tour setlist?
For the shows so far, fans have documented the setlist as follows:
Untouchable
The Show
Something New
Love Machine
Can’t Speak French
Biology
Whole Lotta History
Wake Me Up
Sound of the Underground
Girl Overboard
No Good Advice
Graffiti My Soul
Long Hot Summer
I’ll Stand by You
Sexy! No No No…
On the Metro
Jump (For My Love)
Call the Shots
Something Kinda Ooooh
The Promise
Can I still get tickets to Girls Aloud?
