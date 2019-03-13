Wave of acts added to line up for Sheffield’s Tramlines festival 2019 including Johnny Marr

Smiths icon Johnny Marr, DJ Annie Mac and singer-songwriter Tom Grennan are among the latest wave of acts that will perform at this year’s Tramlines festival in Sheffield.

Thousands are expected to turn out in HIllsborough Park over the weekend of Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21.

Good Cop Bad Cop, the new project from Milburn and Reverand and the Makers’ Joe Carnall have also been added.

Three-piece rock band Drenge, of Castleton, are also among the latest additions to the line-up and join headliners Two Door Cinema Club, Courteeners and Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Sheffield's own indie chart stars Reverend and The Makers and spoof heroes Everly Pregnant Brothers, whose witty cover versions have made them another Steel City institution, will also perform after wowing crowds last year.

For more information or to book tickets visit tramlines.org.uk