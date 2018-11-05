Spice Girls reunion 2019: tour dates, full list of venues and how to get tickets

Viva forever! The Spice Girls have now officially confirmed that they are going on a reunion tour next year.

The ultimate girl power pop group will be touring the UK with a stadium tour visiting Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Bristol and London in June 2019.

Baby, Sporty, Scary and Ginger broke the news this afternoon on Twitter.

Where are the Spice Girls touring in 2019?

1 Jun: Manchester Etihad Stadium

3 Jun: Coventry Ricoh Arena

6 Jun: Sunderland Stadium of Light

8 Jun: Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

10 Jun: Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

15 Jun: London Wembley Stadium

Will Victoria Beckham be appearing?

The announcement comes after months of speculation that the girls were planning a reunion tour, however, the announcement also appears to confirm the news that Posh Spice (also known as Victoria Beckham) will not be joining the group.

Who are the supporting acts?

Pop star Jess Glynn has been confirmed as a support act on the tour.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets go on sale via Live Nation on Saturday 10 November at 10:30am.