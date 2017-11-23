Sheffield star Philippa is coming back fighting

Have your say

Acclaimed Sheffeld singer-songwriter Philippa Hanna is ready to Come Back Fighting.

The Christian folk singer, from Handsworth, is in the final push to raise funds toward her new album, Come Back Fighting, before hitting the road in support of musical theatre group and former Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro – featuring a show at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, December 1.

The album is being launched on Friday, November 24.

And Philippa is offering a range of merchandise and experiences via “fan-fuelled music” website Rocketfuel to fund the album.

Philippa said: “We want the album to be the biggest and best release that we’ve done so far.

“Your support can help the album to - hit the airwaves, reach new audiences and impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of listeners.

“Every penny that comes to us through Rocket Fuel enables us to reach more people with the message that they are beautifully and wonderfully made.”

Offers include signed CDs, VIP album launch party tickets and clothing, as well as singing lessons, song-writing with Philippa or a house concert.

School assembly performances are also on offer for £250.

For more, see rocketfuelhq.com/philippahanna

