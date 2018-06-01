Sheffield show for Ivor Novello award-winning singer Scott Matthews

Ivor Novello award-winning singer-songwriter Scott Matthews has a lot to say.

And the newly-married dad-to-be is sharing it on his latest record. The largely acoustic The Great Untold is his sixth studio album and described as a “work with poetic intent”.

He says: “I was looking to move forward by marrying harmony with my experiences since the last record.

“The plan to write an acoustic record has always been there. And finally the time is right to do that.

“It’s a collection of songs lots of people will hopefully relate to.

“Naturally, my starting points are from a personal perspective, but most times I have to broaden the idea so it’s not so insular as a piece of music.

“It can be a challenge, but I’m proud of where I’ve ventured to and there’s been a lot of soul searching woven into these songs that I hope people will appreciate.

“When I’m writing, I’m almost hearing voices from The Masters and thinking ‘would they approve’.

“I want to move somebody with the power of moods and music.”

Scott plays Sheffield’s The Greystones on Thursday, May 31 - see mygreystones.co.uk