Sheffield punk legend Jilted John set for 40th anniversary UK tour including hometown date

Sheffield punk legend Jilted John is heading out on his very first UK tour - including a date in his home city.

40 years on from his self-titled debut hit which introduced the world to the classic "Gordon is a moron!," John, aka Graham Fellows (also known as comic John Shuttleworth) will be touring the UK this autumn on an anniversary tour.

And on October 19, Sheffield-born John will return to the city where it all began with a date at the O2 Academy.

Jilted John hit number four in the charts in 1978 and sold more than half a million copies and instantly became a punk classic.

Now for the very first time, Jilted John and his band will be touring a number of UK venues throughout October 2018.

As well as his big hit, John will perform tracks from his album True Love Stories including “Going Steady, The Birthday Kiss, Baz’s Party and many more.

Dubbed The King of Wimp Rock by NME, Jilted John's song was voted “Best One Hit Wonder of All Time” by listeners to Steve Lamacq’s 6 Music Show in 2015.

Special guest on the tour will be John Otway whose own chart success, Really Free, came a year earlier in 1977 before he returned to the charts in 2002 with Bunsen Burner.

Of course, while John may not have troubled the charts too much after his 1978 breakthrough, his creator Graham Fellows, 58, went on to have success in the guise of comic creation John Shuttleworth.

The character, an aspiring singer-songwriter from Sheffield, became a big hit on the comedy circuit, performing songs such as Pigeons In Flight on his portable keyboard.