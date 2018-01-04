REVIEW: Sheds offer Instant Pleasure at classic show

Such was the demand for Shed Seven’s biennial Christmas show in Sheffield, the Yorkshire favourites added a second date.

And although it was on a Tuesday night in November, more than 2,000 people still turned out to see the Britpop veterans at Sheffield’s O2 Academy.

And Shed Seven did not let them down.

Fellow Britpop survivors Cast led the way, warming the audience up nicely with a selection of their favourites from the 1990s, such as Sandstorm, Walkway and the anthemic Alright.

And then it was onto the main event.

As the lights dimmed, the roar went up and the instruments were lit up by fairy lights.

Then the band strolled on stage to launch into Room in My House, frontman Rick Witter arriving on stage just in time for the vocals.

Room in My House, the first single from their new album Instant Pleasures, was quickly followed by Speakeasy, from their 1994 debut album Change Giver.

And so it continued as the band interspersed new tracks from the excellent Instant Pleasures – a top-10 hit and their first album in 16 years – with hits from the height of the fame, when they enjoyed seven top-10 smashes with tracks such as She Left Me on Friday, Disco Down and the anthemic Going for Gold.

Rick was on top form, chatting with the crowd between songs as he thanked fans for their support over ther last 20 years and particularly for buying the new album – “on sale at the merchandise stand in the corner if you haven’t got a copy”, as he repeatedly reminded people.

There was the usual audience singalongs and traditional missed intro on On Standby – it’s a recurring them at Shed shows that the fans start singing too soon and Rick stops the track before starting again –

All too quickly, it was over before a brief encore ended with Getting Better and the traditional Chasing Rainbows which the happy fans continued to sing as they left the venue into the cold night,

Fans with tickets for the original Shedcember show are in for a treat.