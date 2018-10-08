Reverend and the Makers’ Jon McClure to appear on Good Morning Britain

The front man of Sheffield band Reverend and the Makers, Jon McClure, will appear on Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan tomorrow.

The city musician will appear on the ITV show at around 6.40am on Tuesday to discuss the role of politics in music following comments made by Taylor Swift.

Jon, who often voices his views via social media, has been asked on to the show following Tayor Swift’s recent Instagram post, in which she denounced Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn.

Swift said she found Blackburn’s voting record to be atrocious and would be voting for Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen for the Tennessee congressional race.