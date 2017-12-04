Revamped Wired wired to be back with hometown Sheffield show

After a period of regrouping and a change of drummer, with The SSS’s Max Smith joining the band, The Wired bounced back onto the local music scene with a busy set at the Plug.

On a cold Saturday night a decent crowd turned out to see the boys playing their hometown again, linked to the release of an excellent new single Up All Night, which was Radio K’s track of the week.

Opening up with Ain’t Got Nothing For You and on through tracks like Fit The Feel and Stay Here, the Sheffield indie foursome were giving the crowd a good tight set mixed with good lighting too.

Front man Caleb Smelt has his own vocal style which fits very well and isn’t copying the style of other lead singers, as often happens.

Backed up by Jacob Beaumont on guitar and Richard May on bass, the band don’t seem to have been away for a while.

Now looking more settled with Max on the drums the band has a much more wholesome feel to it.

Working through their set we then got Long Lost Days, A Light Went Up before Up All Night and finishing on Into My Room. The band certainly seem to have got back on track and are one to watch out for in coming months.

There is a much more solid sound to them now even after playing Leeds Festival in 2016 as well as headlining The Leadmill last December.

What started out as a school project at All Saints School could go on to lead to bigger and better things in the time ahead which is clear in the way the band members are growing and developing as musicians and in their own right.

The sound is more polished and a style that harks back to the days of The The and Matt Johnson.

The Wired at Plug, Sheffield. Picture: Glenn Ashley.

