Rejuvenated folk five-piece hit town

Exciting folk-inspired five-piece, To Kill A King, are bringing their new album, The Spiritual Dark Age, to The Plug, Sheffield, on January 11 to kick off their next tour.

Earlier this year To Kill A King played three consecutive London headline dates (at The Borderline, Oslo, and Omeara) and in support of the album they will head out on a full UK tour, starting at Plug and culminating at Islington Assembly Hall on January 27.

Guitarist, Grant McNeill, said: “After roughly two years in a room with a single window and a bare lightbulb making this record, we can’t wait to get out on the road, if for nothing else but to get some sunlight. That’s why we chose to tour in January.”

After releasing two albums, 2013’s ‘Cannibals With Cutlery’ and 2015’s self-titled follow-up, and touring incessantly since 2010, To Kill a King took a well deserved break in 2016, singer, Ralph Pelleymounter, using the time to write with Rag’n’ Bone Man and Zibra, while keyboardist Ben Jackson produced albums for Childcare and Little White Things.

The new album, released on January 12, has been described as upping its game beyond recognition with the lead singer’s voice a gorgeous croon.

Produced by Gethin Pearson and the band’s keyboard player Ben Jackson, the album contains previous singles, The Good Old Days and The Spiritual Dark Age.

The album is the five-piece London band’s third.

The band consists of Ralph Pelleymounter – guitar, vocals; Ben Jackson – keyboards and vocals; Grant McNeill – guitar, vocals; Josh Taffel – drums, vocals; James Ball – bass, vocals.

The new album is out on various formats including a copy on limited edition purple vinyl LP, also it is on CD and it can also be purchased digitally.