Pubs and Clubs Guide: Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Do you have an event you’d like to see in our Pubs and Clubs guide? Email the details to whats.on@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk

Friday, August 3, 2018

Top Gun, rock covers, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 9.30pm, free entry.

Hillbilly Cats, live band, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Martin Black, The Leadmill, Leadmill Road, Sheffield, S1 4SE, doors 7.30pm, tkts £6. Tel: 0114 2727040.

The House, Rock, pop and indie covers band, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

Live at Maida Vale, Sirens , The Flavells, a night of superb Indie Rock N Roll not to be missed, Maida Vale, West St, 8-10pm, free entry, Followed as always by Mod For It at Maida Vale DJ’s 10pm-late, Playing Soul, Mod, Motown, Northern, Ska, New Wave, Brit classics and more, with 2-4-1 Drinks offer 12-2am.

Karaoke, with Rachel Riley, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Dee Dee, Viva Salsa: DJ Ckastley, Piero Tucci, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8.15pm, free admission.

Dos Lads, Leopold Square. Visitors can expect to hear classic pop songs with a unique Latin twist, bringing the party to the dance floor between 5pm until 7pm.

Nibbles at The Norfolk, a night of street food courtesy of a featured food vendor each week, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-10.30pm, 18+.

After Work Drinks & Cocktails, celebrate the end of a working week with cocktails and a wide selection of real ales and wines. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 4-7pm, 18+.

Vintage Friday’s, The Viper Rooms, 35 Carver Street S1 4FS, 4pm-4am. A grown up mix of classics with modern house and RnB. 2-4-1 cocktails all night, 50% off drinks and free entry on the guestlist, £15 bottles of prosecco.

F@T, (Fridays at The Trades) features 4 bands, The Trades, Greasbrough Rd, Rotherham, (opposite Rotherham Rail Station/only 10 minute journey from Sheffield). Tel. 01709 370651. www.thetradeslive.co.uk

80’s Disco, with Rosco, Chantry Arms, Woodseats, 9pm, free entry.

Saturday, August 4, 2018

Thor, the mighty Gods of rock, are dropping the hammer hard at The Devil’s Arse in the cave, Castleton, all welcome, pay on the night, bring a jacket with you.

Fahrenheit, rock and indie covers, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 9.30pm, free entry.

The Confident Tricksters, 3 piece rock/blues band, The Norfolk Arms, Chapeltown, Sheffield, 8.30pm, free admission. Lineup Richard Farthing Guitar/Vocals and Keyboards, Chris Daffern Drums and Vocals, Steve Crowe Bass. This gig is part of their 35th anniversary tour. For more details and clips of the band in action see The Confident Tricksters FACEBOOK page

Charity Race Night, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenosoide, Sheffield, S35 8QH. tel. 0114 4383115.

Angry Jesters, Rock & Blues Covers, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH. Tel. 01444539476.

Trevor Allen, live singer, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Floyd In The Flesh, Pink Floyd tribute band playing classic and well-loved Floyd hits, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 6pm, tkts £10 adv, £13 otd, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

Haze, Rock band celebrating their 40th year making music. Expect a party. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 10pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

Brasilica, DJ Fabio with Armando Murillo, Delsana, Dee Dee, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 9pm, free admission.

Aaron Casserly Stewart, Leopold Square from 2pm -4.30pm.

Nibbles at The Norfolk, a night of street food courtesy of a featured food vendor each week. The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-10.30pm, 18+.

Soul FunKtion, Saturday Grooves at Maida Vale, Resident DJ’s playing Soul, Funk, Disco, 70’s/80’s Rare Groove and Modern Soul Classics, Maida Vale, West St, 3-8pm. Followed by Saturday Nights at Maida Vale with Resident DJ Paul Fevere playing a fine selection of classics 8pm-4am, free entry.

Mod For It, DJ’s Playing 60’s Soul, Mod, Ska, Britpop, Indie and New Wave, The Green Room, Devonshire Street, 8pm, free entry.

The Mulberry Underground, Relive 1975-1985 with the Iconic Mad Weed, (formerly Crazy Daizy), lunchtime session, The Mulberry Tavern, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, 1-4pm. Fantastic music for the decade that announced Sheffield on the music scene again. Hits from Bowie, Human League, ABC, Status Quo, ABBA, Jacksons, Slade, plus hundreds more. Drinks offers too. Be there or check us out for more details on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/1365872090138950/1365908146802011/?notif_t=admin_plan_mall_activity¬if_id=1490800153507493

Craft & Live, live music and the finest, freshly cooked food from some of the region’s best producers. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 6pm, 18+.

Mad Dog John and Boogie Julie Karaoke Disco Comedy Show, music/karaoke requests played, Mason Arms, 70 Langsett Road, Sheffield, S6 2UE, 8pm. Tel. 07484810471.

Saturdays, @ The Viper Rooms, 35 Carver Street S1 4FS, 4pm-4am. 2 rooms of music, live percussion, guest DJ’s. VIP tables and booths with waitress service. 2-4-1 on all drinks until 9pm and 2-4-1 cocktails until 11pm. reservations@theviperrooms.com

Music Quiz, beer tokens to winner, Hawk and Dove Thorpe Green S20 7HH, 10.15pm.

Resident DJ, Punchbowl, Crookes, Sheffield. All very welcome.

Karaoke, with Rosco, Chantry Arms, Woodseats, 9pm, free entry.

Sunday, August 5, 2018

Thor, the mighty Gods of rock, are dropping the hammer hard at The Handsworth Festival at The Old Rectory, pay on the day.

Chris McMahon’s Folk Session, featuring Paul Pearson, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 3.30pm, free entry.

Jack T Harper, The Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenosoide, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 3pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

Folk Music Session, Jim McDonald and Dave Young, singers and musicians most welcome, Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, Sheffield, 8.30pm, free entry. Tel. 0114 2322100.

River Rats, The Red Deer, Pitt Street, (off West St.), 9pm, free adm.

Sunday Night Folk, hosted by Jim McDonald and Dave Young, The Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, all welcome to play, sing or just enjoy 8.30pm start.

Rumblestrip, Rock and metal covers band, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 4pm, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

Close Up Magic, with resident magician Mark Maycock, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 4pm, free admission. Barrio Latino, with resident DJs Antonio Sabroso and Roly, 9pm.

Danny Maddocks, Leopold Square, between 2pm and 4.30pm.

Soul and Motown Session, The Penny Black, Pond Street, Sheffield, 1-6pm,(sometimes later), very request friendly, great drink offers and live sports.

Barry & Roger entertain, plus karaoke, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Live Singer, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenosoide, Sheffield, S35 8QH. tel. 0114 4383115.

Dog Walkers Social, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, all day.

Karaoke, with Russ Elliot, Yew Tree, Coal Aston, 7pm till 12am. Come join Andy/Cath & the Team.

Open Mic Night, The Forest pub, Rutland Road, Sheffield, 6-10pm. All styles and abilities welcome. A great atmosphere in a friendly local pub, bring your own instrument or borrow one provided.

Afro-Magic, with resident magician Tom Hudson, 4pm. Barrio Latino, 9pm. Cubanas, Leopold Square, S1. Learn how to dance Argentinean Tango.

Dominoes, The Railway pub, West Street, Doncaster, 7pm onwards. Sunday night knockout, cash prizes only 50p entry.

Disco, 3-7pm, Cash bingo, 3-5.30pm, Play your cards right, 5.30pm, Little Barry Easy Quiz, 9.45pm, beer tokens to winner. Hawk and Dove Thorpe Green S20 7HH.

Jam Session, Chantrey Arms, Woodseats, 8.30pm.

Open Mic, The Leopard, The Dome, Doncaster, free entry.

Karaoke with Steve Cool, The Office pub. Upperthorpe Road, Upperthorpe, S6 3EA, 8pm until late. Tel. 01142 781951.

Monday, August 6, 2018

Paul Newman, A cool mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites, why not request your favourite? Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Bikers Night, The Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

Poker Night, The Horse & Jockey, Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6, 8pm. Drinks offers run all night long: come along and play your best poker face.

Monday Quiz Night, The Albion, London Road, Sheffield, S2, 9pm, costs just 50p to enter, despite the high-stakes prizes. Any team scoring full marks wins a cash prize, plus the winning team wins a £30 bar tab.

Gin & Jam Night, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 8pm onwards.

Ukulele Night, Wadsley Jack pub, 65 Rural Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4BJ, 7.30pm, free adm, just buy a drink. Andrea, tel. 0114 2335686.

General Knowledge Quiz, The Old Harrow, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PP, 9.15pm. Quingo style quiz and a Freebie quiz, Play your cards right and free hot buffet at 10.30pm. Tel:01142468801.

Quiz Night, Woodseats Palace, Chesterfield Road, S8, 8pm, £1pp. Cash prize to the winner.

Quiz Night, with DJ Chris, The Springvale pub, Sheffield. A gallon of beer and open the box with cash prizes to be one.

Quiz Night, a gallon of beer to be won and dash for cash game with Chris, The Springvale, Sheffield, 10pm. We also have all main sports playing on bt and sky sports. Any other info or if you want to book your band please contact Tracey on 07718648775.

Knights of Jazz, Butchers Arms, Braithwell, S66 7AW. From 8.45-11pm. Free admission

Booit Straps Folk Club, Commercial, Station Road, Chapeltown. Real ale. Everyone welcome. 8.30pm-11.30pm.

Poker Night, with free food for all players, The Bulls Head, Ranmoor, 8pm.

Quiz Night, free buffet and prizes to be won, Chantrey Arms, Woodseats, 9.30pm.

Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Paul Newman, Live bossa nova, and Latin jazz, chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Quiz Night, The Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenosoide, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

General Knowledge Quiz, plus jackpot quiz, themed picture quiz, Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, Sheffield, 9pm, 50p per team for a £20 Beer tab. Free chips for every team. Tel. 0114 2322100.

Bingo & Games Night, with Jamie B, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Tuesday Quiz, The weekly pub quiz features a new theme each time, plus free entry and drinks for the winning team. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6, 9pm.

Quiz, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 9pm.

Tuesday’s Pie, Pea’s & Gravy, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, plus pint £5.50.

Open Mic Night, with mine host, Martin Croft, The Cavalier, Ravensfield, Rotherham, 8.30pm till late. Everyone’s welcome to come along strutt their stuff.

Dominoes, The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster, DN1 3EN, 12-4pm, free to enter. Enjoy a friendly game of dominoes, free snacks for all players along with beer tokens for prizes.

Open Mic Night, hosted by Dave Friskney, The Crown Inn, Greasborough, Rotherham, 9-12pm. Free drink for all performers.

Acoustic Music Sessions, friendly, relaxed, all inclusive, The Ship Inn, Shalesmoor, Sheffield, S3 8UL.

Quiz Night, Chantrey Arms, Woodseats, 9.30pm.

Quiz Night, The Bluebell, Manvers Way, Wath, 6.30pm.

Generally Knowledgable Quiz, Tune Inn @ The Royal Standard, 156 St Mary’s Road, Sheffield, S2 4AX, from 9.30pm-ish. Free to enter with drink, food and spot prizes.

Tuneful Tuesday’s, open mic at The Cremorne, London Road, S2 4LH, 9pm. Come early to ensure you get a slot.

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Jam/Open Mic Night, Welcoming singers, songwriters and artists to perform in our public bar, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

The Big Swing, with Nicola Farnon and her Kings of Swing, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1. Free Swing Dance class for beginners from 8pm, free admission. Andrew Clegg, 8pm.

Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

Milestone Jam Night, The Milestone, peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 9pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Pizza Pints and Prosecco, wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-9pm.

Maida Mess, Weekly Student Sports Societies Event, Maida Vale, West Street, 10pm, free entry.

Wednesday Quiz Night, general knowledge quiz, play your cards right, lucky 13, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, free buffet , cash prizes.

General Knowledge Quiz, The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster DN1 3EN, 8pm. Come and test your all round general knowledge, Skint or Mint comp, along with other star prizes.

Acoustic Open Mic Night, hosted by Dave Friskney, Wortley Arms, Wortley village, Sheffield, 9pm.

Open Mic Sessions, rock & blues, The Wagon & Horses, Millhouses, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, S7 2QQ. 8.30pm-11.30pm.

Free Music Quingo Style Quiz, and Picture quiz, Play your cards right for a Jackpot Prize, The Old Harrow, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PP, 9.15pm. Free Pie and Pea Supper at 10.30pm. Tel:01142468801.

Can U Jam, hosted by Russ And Glenn, The Malin Bridge Inn, 8pm. Everyone is welcome to perform on stage or just listen with a pint. children welcome with adult supervision. All instruments provided. Let’s keep music live.

Open Acoustic Night, musicians and singers welcome, The Old Hall Hotel, Hope, Derbyshire. Info. www.folkandblues.club.co.uk

