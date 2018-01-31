Pubs and Clubs Guide: Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Do you have an event you’d like to see in our Pubs and Clubs guide? Email the details to whats.on@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk

Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Open Mic/Jam Night, Welcoming singer/songwriters to perform live in our public bar. All welcome. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

The Big Swing, with live band, the Deadpan Jazz Band, dance lessons and DJs, Andrew Clegg, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free adm. Free Swing Dance class for beginners.

Pizza Pints and Prosecco, wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-9pm.

Maida Mess, Weekly Student Sports Societies Event, Maida Vale, West Street, 10pm, free entry.

Wednesday Quiz Night, general knowledge quiz, play your cards right, lucky 13, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, free buffet , cash prizes.

General Knowledge Quiz, The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster DN1 3EN, 8pm. Come and test your all round general knowledge, Skint or Mint comp, along with other star prizes.

Acoustic Open Mic Night, hosted by Dave Friskney, Wortley Arms, Wortley village, Sheffield, 9pm.

Open Mic Sessions, rock & blues, The Wagon & Horses, Millhouses, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, S7 2QQ. 8.30pm-11.30pm.

Free Music Quingo Style Quiz, and Picture quiz, Play your cards right for a Jackpot Prize, The Old Harrow, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PP, 9.15pm. Free Pie and Pea Supper at 10.30pm. Tel:01142468801.

Can U Jam, hosted by Russ And Glenn, The Malin Bridge Inn, 8pm. Everyone is welcome to perform on stage or just listen with a pint. children welcome with adult supervision. All instruments provided. Let’s keep music live.

Open Acoustic Night, musicians and singers welcome, The Old Hall Hotel, Hope, Hope Valley, Derbyshire. Info. www.folkandblues.club

Thursday, February 1, 2018

Comedy Club, Tom Wrigglesworth, Chris Washington, Anthony J. Brown, Max Wall, Billy Lowther, The Courtyard, 135B Bawtry Rd, Wickersley, Rotherham, S66 2BW, 8pm, £10. Tel. 01246 813713.

Vinyl Night, Listen to, buy and swap vinyls, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

WagonWheel Presents, Quiet Loner, for a performance of The Battle For The Ballot that tells the story of the fight for the right to vote in words and song. Support from Sheffield punk poet Kevin Titterton. The Greystones, Greystones Road, sheffield, doors 7.45pm, £8 otd. Advance tickets £6 from www.wegottickets.com/event/420064 and the venue (12-6pm).

Jam Session, Chesterfield Jazz, Club Chesterfield, 7.30pm. Participants £4 otd. spectators £5. Open to all players and singers of any age. www.chesterfieldjazz.com

Joel White - Soul Blues and Jazz with Joel White on Piano and vocals – at Cubana (downstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. Thursday Feb 1st, 7pm Free admission. Shaun McLoughlin: Shaun performs a cool mix from the classic and contemporary – at Cubana (downstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. Thursday, Feb 1st. 9pm. Free Admission. CubaVida duo: Manchester based CubaVida duo headed up by Jesus Moreau Batallan offer a unique sound emerging from Latin, Jazz, & Funk Their Latin repertoire includes traditional rhythms such as the “Timba” from Cuba as well as Brazilian Samba, Dominican Merengue and the Cumbia out of Colombia – at Cubana (upstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. Thursday, Feb 1st. 8pm. Free Admission

Cocktails, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4pm onwards.

Music/General Knowledge Quiz, and Bingo. Beer vouchers and cash prizes to be won, The Hollin Bush, Hollinsend Rd, Sheffield, from 9pm. Come and join the fun.

IndiGo Indie Disco, Maida Vale, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry.

Quiz Night, with Russ Elliot The Yew Tree, Coal Aston, S18, 9.30pm, start.

Jam Session, all styles and standards, The Wales Jubilee Club, Wales Bar, Kiveton, 8.30pm. All welcome. Free food and cheap late bar.

Open Mic Night, with Fiona, The Bridge Inn, Thurgoland, 9pm.

Weekly Cash Darts Round Robin, all abilities, plenty of matches with all money in going out on the night £3 to take part. The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster, DN1 3EN.

Pizza, Pints and Prosecco Night, wood fired pizzas, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 6pm, 18+.

Quiz Night, The Lord Nelson, Barnsley Road, S36 7JA, 6.30pm.

Karaoke Night, The Springvale pub, Sheffield, 9pm.

Runaway, resident live trio, perform 50’s, 60’s & 70’s music plus open mic welcoming musicians and performers. Bring your own disc, The Horse & Tiger, Brook Hill, Thorpe Hesley, S61 2QA, from 8pm.

Friday, February 2, 2018

Tom Hingley, The voice behind Inspiral Carpets performing solo hits along with famous Inspiral Carpets numbers, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 7.30pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

The Roots Music Club, Stick in the Wheel, Roots Music Club, The Ukrainian Centre, 48 Beckett Road, Doncaster, DN2 4AD, 8pm, Tickets £11 on the door or £9 in advance from www.wegottickets.com/rootsmusicclubdoncaster Special Deal—Buy 4 on the door and get one free. Live music fans 16 years of age and younger admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Free Friday Live, Weekly unsigned showcase featuring the best of local bands, The Trades, Greasbrough Rd, Rotherham, (opposite Rotherham Rail Station/only a 10 min journey from Sheffield). Doors 7pm, free entry. Drinks offers in the fiirst hour of opening. www.thetradeslive.co.uk, Skiddle and FB for full listings and tickets. Tel 01709 370651.

Live at Maida Vale, Loz Campbell, Indie/Alt/Rock, and special guests tbc, Maida Vale, West St, 8-10pm, free entry. Followed by Mod For It, DJ’s, 10pm-Late. Playing Soul, Mod, Motown, Northern, Ska, New Wave, Brit classics and more.

The Hillbilly Cats, The Railway Hotel, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Reggae Night, The Ball Inn pub, Mansfield Road, 8pm. till late. Free entry.

Shaun McLoughlin: Shaun performs a cool mix from the classic and contemporary songbook - at Cubana (downstairs) Leopold Square, Sheffield S1. Friday, Feb. 2nd. 7pm. Free admission. Viva Salsa: with DJ Ckastley (El Rey del Zongue)at Sheffield’s original Latino Club night. Latin music, Salsa, Samba, Mambo and Bachata - at Cubana (downstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. Friday Feb 2nd. 9pm. Free Admission. Piero Tucci: live sax at the cocktail chill out lounge - at Cubana (upstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. Friday, Feb 2nd. 8.15pm. Free Admission. Dee Dee: Jazz, Funk & Soul with amazing vocals from Dee Dee at the cocktail chill out lounge - at Cubana (upstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. Friday, Feb 2nd. 10.15pm. Free Admission

Nibbles at The Norfolk, a night of street food courtesy of a featured food vendor each week, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-10.30pm, 18+.

After Work Drinks & Cocktails, celebrate the end of a working week with cocktails and a wide selection of real ales and wines. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 4-7pm, 18+.

Vintage Friday’s, The Viper Rooms, 35 Carver Street S1 4FS, 4pm-4am. A grown up mix of classics with modern house and RnB. 2-4-1 cocktails all night, 50% off drinks and free entry on the guestlist, £15 bottles of prosecco.

Karaoke, The Milestone, 12 Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm.

F@T, (Fridays at The Trades) features 4 bands, The Trades, Greasbrough Rd, Rotherham, (opposite Rotherham Rail Station/only 10 minute journey from Sheffield). Tel. 01709 370651. www.thetradeslive.co.uk

80’s Disco, with Rosco, Chantry Arms, Woodseats, 9pm, free entry.

***********