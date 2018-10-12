New lease of life for former Sheffield Boardwalk music venue

Sheffield’s legendary former music venue The Boardwalk is set for a new lease of life as a drum and bass nightclub.

The club, which is where The Clash played their first ever gig in 1976, has been sold, with two leases arranged.

The former Boardwalk, Snig Hill, Sheffield.

The ground and lower ground levels of the Snig HIll site, which includes a bar, dance floor and seating area, in addition to storage rooms and office space, will be occupied by a tenant who plans to utilise the space as drum and bass nightclub.

A separate lease has been agreed for the lower ground level, which currently comprises a vacant shop and office unit, and has been leased to a major gaming cafe franchise.

Bar and club operator, Fuel decided to sell in order to focus on other businesses within their portfolio.

Sam Ashton, business agent at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “It’s fantastic to see a prime city centre site re-enter active use after several years of laying vacant.

“We’ve been able to find an ideal site for two independent first-time buyers, and we’re confident that they will both continue to go from strength to strength in their new premises.”

The vacant property was sold with an asking price of £15,000 for the leasehold interest with vacant possession.

The Clash made their debut at the club on July 4, 1976, supporting the Sex Pistols and the Buzzcocks.