Mel B tells ITV’s Loose Women that Spice Girls reunion is ‘definitely happening’

Mel B has responded to speculation about a potential Spice Girls reunion by telling ITV’s Loose Women this lunchtime that is is ‘definitely happening’.

Although she gave no further details ‘Scary Spice’ confirmed that the five piece would be getting back together in the not too distant future.

READ MORE: 20 years ago today, the Spice Girls rocked Sheffield

The legendary girl group formed in 1994 and burst onto the scene in July 1996 when their debut single Wannabe topped the charts.

The group – who would go on to redefine ‘girl power – went on to have a total on nine number one singles in the UK and sold millions of albums worldwide.

READ MORE: Kim Woodburn storms off ITV’s Loose Women after blazing row with Coleen Nolan



In the year 2000 the Spice Girls revealed they would be taking a hiatus so that they could focus on their solo careers,

The Spice Girls are on the verge of a reunion

Seven years later they announced they were getting back together to tour but din’t record any new music.

Their last live performance was at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics in London.

READ MORE: Loose Women panellists send message of support to Coleen Nolan

