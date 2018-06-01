Line-up set to Bowl over crowds at Sheffield’s biggest one-day music festival

Have your say

Final preparations are under way for Sheffield’s biggest one-day music festival.

MosFest 2018, The eighth Mosborough Music Festival, takes place across three stages at Don Valley Bowl on Saturday, June 2.

The festival takes its name from its original location in Mosborough, but it was forced to relocate last year, due to the redevelopment of the former Westfield School site, off Moss Way, where it had been held.

Festival founder and organiser Steve Cowen chose the Bowl because of the transport links, proximity to the M1 and nearby hotels.

He said: “I’m a proud Sheffield lad and I really wanted to keep the festival in Sheffield, plus I’d still be dealing with the local authorities, who have been brilliant in their support and advice.”

The festival has its roots in tragedy after Mr Cowen organised a fundraiser for family of hishis friend and well-known Mosborough resident Mark Thorley, who died in 2010.

He decided to make it a career shortly after and it’s grown from there.

The first Mosborough Music Festival was held in 2011, headlined by Beautiful South.

Just under 1,400 people attended, raising money for Sheffield’s Children’s Hospital and Weston Park Cancer Hospital – and it has grown ever since.

Subsequent headliners have included Bad Manners, Doctor & the Medics and The Farm, as well as Sheffield’s own Reverend and The Makers on two occasions.

Last year’s event saw a trio of headline acts in Cast, Lightning Seeds and From the Jam.

This year, top billing goes to the returning Bad Manners and Leeds indie-rockers Pigeon Detectives, famous for tracks such as I’m Not Sorry and take Her Back, as well as Eighties stars The Christians, who enjoyed success with songs such as Ideal World, Words and Forgotten Town.

Other acts on the bill include Ferocious Dog, Twisted Wheel and former Inspiral Carpets singer Tom Hingley and his Kar-Pets.

Festival regulars Marquis Drive, who cover indie hits, and Sheffield ska band Jungle Lion also return, alongside another Sheffield band in Velcro Teddy Bears and Dare, a tribute to Sheffield’s Human League.

Acts set to perform on the Introducing Stage include Sheffield bands The Harringtons, The Wired and Liberty Ship.

Entry is £30 for adults on the gate and £10 for youngsters.

Gates are scheduled to open at 10.45am before Kicklips take to the Introducing Stage at 11.30am.

Music continues throughout the day, with some 26 acts due to perform.

Bad Manners are last on the Whitehornes Stage at 8.35pm, Winachi Tribe due on the Introducing Stage at 9.30pm and Pigeon Detectives headlining the Carabao Main Stage from 9.40pm. Curfew is 11pm.