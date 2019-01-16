Harpist Jess Ward is set to delight as she brings something new to Sheffield

Soulful Jess Ward brings her album tour and fresh new material on the folk scene to Shakespeare’s at Sheffield on Wednesday, January 23,

Jess is shattering concepts of how the Celtic lever harp is played.

Her debut album 'The Mermaid's Lament' received critical acclaim in fRoots magazine and air play on BBC Radio Wales.

So the talented songstress is on the road with her second album of original songs 'Stronger Than You Think', a heartbreaking compilation that packs a punch.

Jess is joined on tour by acclaimed double bass player Andrew 'Wal' Coughlan.

Her concert will be followed by more live music and called dancing from popular social dance band 'Triskellion', with their infectious mix of called twmpath/ceilidh and balfolk.ickets for the evening, that starts at 7.30pm, will be £10 on the door, or can be bought in advance with eventbrite.