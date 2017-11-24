Gary Barlow at Sherwood Pines is Sure to be magic

If you go down to the forest this summer, you’re sure of a big surprise.

For one of the UK’s biggest music stars will be performing among the trees.

Take That star Gary Barlow is the latest big-name act confirmed to play Sherwood Forest next summer as part of the Forest Live concert series.

The 46-year-old singer-songwriter is performing at Sherwood Pines on Saturday, June 23, one of three Forest Live shows he is performing next summer.

Gary said: “I’m really looking forward to these gigs.

“I’ve never played Forest Live before so I hope to see you there.”

He is the second act confirmed for next summer’s Sherwood Pines shows, after Sheffield favourite Paul Heaton and his former Beautiful South co-star Jacqui Abbott were confirmed as performing on Friday, June 22, with support from Billy Bragg.

A third act, to perform on Sunday, June 24, is yet to be announced.

Gary is a British singer-songwriter and record producer who found worldwide fame as a member of Take That

Since forming in 1989 Take That have won eight Brit awards and sold more than 45 million records thanks to singles such as Could it Be Magic and Sure, and sold more than eight million concert tickets.

Gary is also one of Britain’s most successful songwriters, having written 14 number one singles, as well as being a six-time recipient of an Ivor Novello Award.

Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and former Take That bandmate Robbie Williams.

Gary’s last solo record Since I Saw You Last sold more than 600,000 copies. Gary has also turned his attention to the world of theatre, composing the score for the hugely successful production Finding Neverland, working alongside screenwriter Tim Firth to write the music and lyrics for musical The Girls and also working alongside his Take That band mates to produce The Band a record breaking musical featuring the music of Take That.

Tickets to see Paul and Jacqui are now on sale from 0300 068 0400 and boxoffice.forestry.gov.uk

Tickets to see Gary are now on sale at forestry.gov.uk/music

Forest Live is a major live music series, managed by the Forestry Commission. Held annually in seven UK forest locations, more than 1.5 million people have attended a gig in its 17-year history.

Acts performing at Sherwood Pines last summer included Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Elbow.

