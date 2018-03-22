Amplifier to turn to 11 in Sheffield

More than just a band, Amplifier have progressed to an almost zen-like state of being.

They have countless gigs, 14 years and eight albums to their credit.

Last year’s album, Trippin With Dr Faustus, has been described as a “career highlight” and was listed in the top 50 albums of 2017 by Classic Rock, Visions and Prog magazines.

Despite all of this, Amplifier are still one of the best-kept rock secrets this country has, thanks to their DIY ethic and commitment to making music for themselves and their fans..

March brings Amplifier out on a rare UK tour – including a Sheffield show.

The show will see them perform both old and new favourites thanks to a crowd-sourced setlist from their lengthy back catalogue which fans have voted for over on the amplifierband.com website.

Support for the tour comes from Sheffield’s Awooga, who release their debut album Conduit on Friday, April 20. For tickets, priced from £15.75, see sheffieldacademy.co.uk