Ghost the Musical comes to Sheffield Lyceum this week 

It’s the show Sheffield fans have been hungering for.

The classic tale of Ghost comes to the stage at The Lyceum from tomorrow, Wednesday February 15, and runs until January 19.

The cinema version is one of the biggest films of all time, with star performances from Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg, and a memorable soundtrack.

In this theatre adaptation, a tragic encounter sees Sam (Niall Sheehy ) murdered and his beloved wife Molly (Rebekah Lowings) left in despair.

But with the help of a phony storefront psychic and the power of love Sam, who is trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from danger.

The show has been on tour around the world before coming to Sheffield.

For tickets, visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.