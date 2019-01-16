Ghost the Musical brings new spirit and message to classic hit at Sheffield Lyceum 

It can be tough to transition a classic film to the stage.

Expectations are sky high from fans, who often want every detail to slavishly follow that of the original.

Rebekah Lowings and Niall Sheehy co-star in Ghost the Musical

Ghost The Musical – at Sheffield Lyceum this week – had just the right balance of everything that made it a hit, with modern and musical updates to bring it to a brand new audience.

Love’s young dream Molly (the excellent Rebekah Lowings, who looks more than a little like Demi Moore) and Sam have their perfect life pulled apart when Sam is murdered in the street.

Niall Sheehy played Sam to a T, with all the natural charm of the character alive, and his confusion and despair when he find himself stuck between life and death with only a fake medium to help him figure out why.

Just like Whoopi, Jacqui Du Bois absolutely shone as the medium Oda Mae, with sassy asides, humour and spectacular singing rousing the audience.

Special mention must also go to the set designers for their multi layered, seamlessly changing creations, and dancers who brought real spirit to the scenes of New York.

Ghost has always been a fantastic story because of its unique concept, and I’ll be singing Unchained Melody for days.

On stage it felt as though the emotions of heart-wrenching grief and deep love were supercharged, and there was a new message to take home.

That of treasuring what you have while you have it.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Ghost is at Sheffield Lyceum until Saturday January 19.