George Ezra is set to perform at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena this weekend as part of his nationwide tour.

The award-winning singer, known for his top hits ‘Budapest’ and Green Green Grass, has been travelling around the UK performing his Gold Rush Kid UK tour this summer.

And on Sunday October 2 it’s Sheffield’s turn to hear what the 28-year-old has to offer as he ventures to the Steel City.

The tour has been well received by fans, and it was just last week that he announced on Twitter that he has added extra dates for 2023 after selling out London’s O2 Arena.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Ezra will be performing at Leeds First Direct Arena in 2023

When is George Ezra performing at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena?

George Ezra is set to perform on Sunday October 2 with doors opening at 6pm.

While no support act has been confirmed, Ezra has been supported by indie rock band, Blossoms at pervious shows, as well as Beatenburg, a band from Cape Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is thought that he usually takes to that stage around 3 hours after doors open.

George Ezra has added more dates to Manchester AO Arena Credit: Getty

How to get tickets for George Ezra’s show in Sheffield this weekend?

Ticketmaster is showing that some last minute tickets are available and cost from £55 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also platinum tickets available from £111.

What songs will George Ezra play in Sheffield this weekend?

Although George Ezra has not confirmed his setlist for Sheffield, setlist.fm report that fans can expect the following based on his previous Gold Rush Kid gigs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone for You (Tiger Lily)

Cassy O’

Get Away

Gold Rush Kid

Pretty Shining People

Barcelona

Saviour

Did You Hear the Rain?

Hold My Girl

Sweetest Human Being Alive

In the Morning

Manila

All My Love

Green Green Grass

Paradise

Blame It on Me

Budapest

Encore:

Dance All Over Me

Shotgun