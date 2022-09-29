George Ezra Sheffield 2022: How to see Green Green Grass singer at Utilita Arena this weekend - last minute tickets, start time and possible setlist
The award-winning singer is venturing to Sheffield this weekend.
George Ezra is set to perform at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena this weekend as part of his nationwide tour.
The award-winning singer, known for his top hits ‘Budapest’ and Green Green Grass, has been travelling around the UK performing his Gold Rush Kid UK tour this summer.
And on Sunday October 2 it’s Sheffield’s turn to hear what the 28-year-old has to offer as he ventures to the Steel City.
The tour has been well received by fans, and it was just last week that he announced on Twitter that he has added extra dates for 2023 after selling out London’s O2 Arena.
When is George Ezra performing at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena?
George Ezra is set to perform on Sunday October 2 with doors opening at 6pm.
While no support act has been confirmed, Ezra has been supported by indie rock band, Blossoms at pervious shows, as well as Beatenburg, a band from Cape Town.
It is thought that he usually takes to that stage around 3 hours after doors open.
How to get tickets for George Ezra’s show in Sheffield this weekend?
Ticketmaster is showing that some last minute tickets are available and cost from £55 each.
There are also platinum tickets available from £111.
What songs will George Ezra play in Sheffield this weekend?
Although George Ezra has not confirmed his setlist for Sheffield, setlist.fm report that fans can expect the following based on his previous Gold Rush Kid gigs.
- Anyone for You (Tiger Lily)
- Cassy O’
- Get Away
- Gold Rush Kid
- Pretty Shining People
- Barcelona
- Saviour
- Did You Hear the Rain?
- Hold My Girl
- Sweetest Human Being Alive
- In the Morning
- Manila
- All My Love
- Green Green Grass
- Paradise
- Blame It on Me
- Budapest
- Encore:
- Dance All Over Me
- Shotgun
