It is our first look at what’s occuring in the Gavin and Stacey finale 🎄

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC drops the first teaser for Gavin and Stacey’s last episode.

The beloved sitcom comes to an end on Christmas Day.

The show returns five years after the last special episode in 2019.

Gavin and Stacey fans have been treated to the first trailer for the highly anticipated Christmas special. Returning to our screens five years after the last episode, the beloved sitcom is back for one last trip to Barry and Billericay.

Ruth Jones and James Cordon announced the last ever episode earlier this year - after much speculation and rumours. It was revealed that the 2024 Gavin and Stacey Christmas special would be the finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few images have already been revealed, but the first proper trailer dropped during the Strictly Come Dancing final. But if you weren’t watching, you might have missed it.

A moment from the final episode of Gavin and Stacey which airs on Christms Day 2024. | BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

How to watch the Gavin and Stacey trailer?

The lengthy teaser debuted during Strictly Come Dancing’s final on Saturday (December 15) night. However if you weren’t watching the dancing show’s spectacular conclusion, you may have missed the trailer.

Despite airing the clip, the BBC has not yet shared it on their official YouTube channel. However it has been shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and we have embedded it below - give it a moment to load in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What hints does the trailer drop?

Everyone involved in the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey have kept a tight lid on what to expect. It is so highly anticipated and follows the cliffhanger ending of the 2019 special - when Nessa proposed to Smithy.

The trailer doesn’t give much away, beyond the fact the Barry lot - Gavin, Stacey, Nessa, Bryn, etc - are heading over to Barry for a weekend away. It was previously revealed by Mick’s actor that it was not set at Christmas.

Have you spotted any hints or clues? Let us know!

When does the Gavin and Stacey special air?

The BBC has announced the finale of the beloved sitcom will air on Christmas Day 2024. It is due to begin on BBC1 at 9pm and you can also watch it on BBC iPlayer.

Fans are also in for a lengthy treat - as it is an extra long episode. It is scheduled to run for around 90 minutes, making it a bumper serving.

What do you think of the trailer for the Gavin and Stacey episode? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].