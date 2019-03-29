FREE: WWE Live Tour 2019 poster in The Star - here's how to bring it to life

WWE wrestling superstars are heading to Sheffield FlyDSA Arena and to celebrate we have an exclusive interactive poster FREE for every reader today in The Star.

It features WWE's big names who are on the Sheffield bill on May 16 including The Shield stars Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and honorary member Braun Strowman who will take on bad boy Baron Corbin Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

WWE female superstars Bayley and Sasha Banks, the first WWE Women's Tag Team Champs will also put their title on the line against Nia and Tamina.

Line-up subject to change.

BUY TICKETS: WWE 2019 Live Tour is at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on Thursday, May 16 - tickets are available at the Box Office on 0114 256 5656 or visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

FREE WWE interactive poster in The Star on Friday, March 29, 2019

BRING YOUR FREE POSTER TO LIFE - HERE'S HOW

Buy a copy of The Star today - Friday, March 29 - to get your FREE WWE poster while stocks last, then bring it to life using the free HP Reveal augmented reality app on your phone or tablet.

* First ensure you have the latest operating software on your device.

* Download the HP Reveal from your app store - for iPhones CLICK HERE and for Android devices CLCK HERE.

Bring your WWE poster to life with video and web links

* Create a free HP Reveal account, simply with a log in and password. This allows you to access the app, just like setting up Facebook or Twitter for the first time. It only takes a minute. If you used the Aurasma app in the past - HP Reveal's previous name - your existing account may already work.

* Once in the app, click on the magnifying glass - and where it says Discover Auras, at the top of the app page -search The Star channel. You will recognise our red font and blue star logo. Follow our channel. Now you're all set.

* Return to the app's home page and click on the camera mode - the circle with a square target at the bottom of the page - then scan images on the poster featuring the HP Reveal logo to turn them into videos.

* Hover your device over the mage and you wlll see a hexagon of pulsatiing dots, as they trigger the image they will turn into a circle and hey presto, the video will appear.

Free HP Reveal app for Apple and Android mobile devices

It may take a few seconds the first time you try. It may also help to log out of the app and re-launch it.

Hold your device around a foot away from the image and, or, ensure you fill the screen to trigger the effect.

Tap once on the video as it plays to fill the screen, twice to take you to the Sheffield FlyDSA Arena box office where you can buy tickets.

Also search for help and advice - including the instructional video - at #WWETheStarPoster on Twitter @SheffieldStar.

You will need web access. Get the bill payer's permission.

Point your mobile at images using the HP Reveal app to turn them into amazing videos