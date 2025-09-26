A shopping centre loved by residents has been celebrated for its work to keep nature active.

Everyone in Stocksbridge knows Fox Valley, a busy shopping centre home to Boots, Aldi and next year an M and S food hall.

However, it’s not just the shopping options that make the spot stand out, as developers have ensure that the site doesn’t simply become a large block of concrete, using hanging baskets and a good selections of flowers to brighten up the lot.

Claire and Mike from the Fox Valley team. | Submit

And now, for the third year in a row, that dedication has been celebrated by the Yorkshire in Bloom who celebrated the team with a ‘Gold’ award.

The judges highlighted the centre’s impressive sustainability initiatives, including composting, solar panels, hedgehog boxes and bug houses as well as rain water harvesting which has helped to keep the plants healthy during the Yorkshire-wide hose pipe ban.

The centre explained that they continue to partner with local businesses on its floral displays, including the striking roundabout entrance feature sponsored by Kitchen Connections at Fox Valley, home to the much-loved ‘Grandad Fox’ figure.

Centre Manager Claire Biltcliffe said: “To be awarded Gold again in 2025 is absolutely fantastic. It’s a real credit to our gardening and landscaping team who work so tirelessly to keep Fox Valley looking beautiful all year round.

“We’re also really grateful to our community partners and retailers who get involved – it’s wonderful to see everyone’s efforts recognised at such a high level and we’ll be working hard to maintain that standard in the year ahead.”