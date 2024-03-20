Forge Sheffield to host birthday bash for "the North's original super-club" with set from Happy Mondays star
'Love to be...' is set to continue its 30th anniversary year celebrations with an epic birthday bash at Forge, Sheffield, next month.
The seminal club night and record label is set to host a series of global parties with a huge line-up of house, garage and dance music talent, including Grant Nelson, Adelphi Music Factory, and Bez (Happy Mondays) at the Sheffield event.
On April 27, the much-loved brand will bring cutting edge club decor, stilt walkers, flamboyant dancers, and world class DJs and guests to its hometown of Sheffield, following the success of sold out parties in Sydney and Leeds.
Directors of Love to be…, Marc Dennis and Tony Walker, record and perform as Trimtone and have gained acclaim around the globe for their productions and DJ sets at venues including Space and Ministry of Sound.
They said: "It’s been a hell of a journey to get this point and we feel privileged to have been able to do our part in supporting House music over the past 30 years.
"Our brand has developed from the early days of a weekly event in Sheffield to going around the world with global events over the past 3 decades.
"Love to be… will still deliver that proper 90s atmosphere combined with a modern-day vibe. We can't wait."
Tickets for Forge, Sheffield are on sale now via Skiddle and Resident Advisor. For up to date event listings, releases and further info, head to Love to be...'s website.
