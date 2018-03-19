Why beer is the new wine in Sheffield

Have your say

What a time to be alive!

Pubs and micro-breweries across Sheffield are pushing new boundaries in taste and quality - to the delight of all discerning beef quaffers, writes Kevin Meagher.

Last week’s Sheffield Beer Festival included a gem of an event at Sentinel Brewery on Shoreham Street, near the train station.

Beer writer, Mark Dredge, was on hand to take hungry diners through an array of tasty treats, matched with the right beer for the course.

Yes folks: beer is the new wine.

We started with salmon, cured in Hendo’s and ale wort and served on spent grain bread.

This was paired with a fabulous Citra Saison from brewery, BBNo.

Next came an explosion of taste, with a delicious whipped Little Mesters cheese brioche, matched with Sentinel’s own American Pale Ale.

Then we were treated to succulent Moss Valley Pork Belly, served with a fabulous strong Belgian beer, La Chouffe Houblon. Utterly delicious.

Dessert was an assortment of treats including chocolate brownie mousse, with an accompanying beer mini-flight.

Sentinel’s reputation for supplying a range of stellar beers - from a tangy rhubarb rosehip gose, through to a perfectly-balanced orange stout is well-earned. What’s more, they provide a fabulous welcome and funky space to drink in.

As for Mark, he’s currently working on a travelogue exploring the history of lager.

Anyone wishing to help with his field research should form an orderly queue…