This Sheffield pub has been named in the UK's top 50

Have your say

There are upmarket restaurants and bars aplenty in Sheffield, but sometimes you can't beat a good pub - and the city has been named as home to one of the very best in the UK.

The Guardian has released its list of the top 50 UK pubs, selecting the best of the best for Sunday lunch, picturesque settings, history, craft beer, food and pricing.

Which Sheffield pub made the cut?

Named among the top 10 best craft beer pubs in the UK, The Shakespeare boasts an impressive selection of handpulled ales, draught continental lagers, modernist beers from around the world, and aged imperial stouts, among newer styles of craft ales.

Pub goers are sure to find a tipple to take their fancy and there's regular live music inside to enjoy while you drink, with up and coming live acts from Sheffield and beyond performing in The Bards Bar upstairs.

The pub also hosts beer events and cask beer festivals, with the next lined up for 29 November to 1 December, where attendees have the chance to sample a variety of one-off brews.

And if you get peckish during your visit, The Guardian recommends the cheese and ham sandwich, which will only set you back 80p.

Wash it down with a pint of Redwillow Weightless, which features fruity hints of grapefruit and mango flavours.

Noteworthy Yorkshire pubs

Four other Yorkshire-based pubs made it into the list, and are well worth a visit if you fancy venturing further a field:

- North Bar, Leeds - named in the top 10 best craft beer pubs

- Whitelocks, Leeds - named in the top 10 best historic pubs

- The Crown, Horton-in-Ribblesdale - named in the top 10 best pubs with a view

- Fox and Goose, Hebden Bridge - named in the top 10 best community-run pubs