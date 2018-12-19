This is where the first ever Dunkin' Donuts store has opened in Sheffield

Fans of all things donut in Sheffield are in for a real treat.

New to the city is a Dunkin' Donuts store which officially opened recently.

The new Dunkin' Donuts store

Sheffield’s first Dunkin’ Donuts store has officially opened at Fox Valley with a special ribbon cutting and a great opening offer.

The company is one of the world’s leading coffee and baked goods brands and has launched its latest UK store in a new 979.5 sq. ft. unit which has been created in the Restaurant Quarter at Fox Valley’s attractive landscaped piazza area.

The Dunkin’ Donuts team have created a stylish and modern store which has a lovely indoor and outdoor seating area and a fun and friendly atmosphere - donuts on the menu include the iconic Boston Crème, Mr Happy, Chocolate Caramel Duo and Crème Brulee.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts has more than 12,600 locations in 46 countries worldwide, offering a wide range of high-quality food and beverages, including hot and iced coffee, espresso based beverages, and its world famous donuts.

Inside the new Dunkin' Donuts store

The Fox Valley store is owned by the franchise company, QFM Group which owns and operates other Dunkin’ Donut stores including the sister store in Birdwell, Barnsley – around 15 new jobs have been created at the new store.

Dunkin’ Donuts was officially opened by the QFM team along with Stocksbridge Mayor Cllr Julie Grocutt. The exclusive opening offer is for a free donut with every regular Dunkin’ Drink and runs up to 16th January 2019.

Medi Parry-Williams from the Fox Valley Management team said: “The new Dunkin’ Donuts looks fantastic and we are delighted to welcome the company to Fox Valley and wish them all the very best with their newest store.”

Laura Manley, QFM Group Marketing Manager, said: “It is great to have our latest store open here at Fox Valley and to have such a great reception from customers on our first day.”

To keep up to date with news and events at Fox Valley visit www.foxvalleysheffield.co.uk