This is the Sheffield cafe that has just launched a British tapas menu where you can enjoy mini Yorkshire puddings and pork pies

When most people think of tapas, they think of Spain, patatas bravas, olives and empanadillas.

One city-based cafe is aiming to change our perceptions of tapas with the introduction of a Best of British tapas menu.

Lounge Coffee Bar and Cafe, Eckington, is launching its menu, which includes miniature versions of some classic British dishes, on February 1 and 2.

The extensive menu includes a variety of main dishes such as cottage pie (£5), toad in the hole (£5), beer battered fish and mushy pear puree (£6), stew and dumplings (£5), pork pie and pickles (£3), and bubble and squeak (£3).

These mains can be accompanied by a selection of side dishes such as beef and onion gravy (£2), cauliflower cheese (£3). homemade thick cut chips (£3) and seasonal vegetables (£3).

The meal can be finished off with a choice of mini desserts, including sticky toffee pudding and custard (£4), trifle (£4) and scone, clotted cream and jam (£3).

Mitchell Hinchliffe, one of the owners of Lounge Coffee Bar, said: “The idea came when I was having tapas in Sheffield thinking about world foods and how they could fit into the same style of serving and presentation.

“I wanted to embrace our European connections, with a British twist, done with the ethos and execution of a fine dining experience.

“We are using all either locally sourced, or British ingredients. Our bread is baked down the street. Eggs, fruit and vegetables are bought from the independent greengrocers next door.

“The Yorkshire puddings are made on site. My girlfriend is our in-house baker, so will be preparing all of our deserts. We're using British cod and have two local butchers.”

The cafe has also included a handy guide of how many dishes diners should order. People who are peckish are advised to enjoy two dishes, famished friends should have three, while anyone who is starving are advised to try at least four.

To try the full Best of British tapas menu yourself, visit the cafe for the launch of the menu on Friday February 1 and Saturday February 2 from 4pm to 9pm. Booking a table is advisable. The menu will then be available on the first Friday and Saturday of every month. E-mail loungecoffeebarandcafe@gmail.com or call 01246431938 to book a table.