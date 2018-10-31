This is the full food lineup for this weekend’s Illuminate the Gardens event in Sheffield ​​​​​​​

Food and drink from some of the city’s best independent brands will be available at Sheffield’s three day fireworks and lighting show Illuminate the Gardens.

Beers from Stancill and Bradfield will be available to buy at the main bar during the event, which will be at the Botanical Gardens from November 2-4.

Food highlights will include pan-Asian street food from Little Somboon Kitchen, Proove’s new Italian street food offering alongside pizzas, poutine with all the toppings from The Gravy Train and proper pie and mash from Pie Eyed.

There will also be two outlets serving Smoke BBQ’s pulled pork butties and smoked hotdogs, mezze wraps from The Ottomen and organic vegan churros with indulgent dipping sauces from Don Churros.

There will also be roving sellers from Butcher & Catch and Regather selling nibbles, a new tipi coffee shop, and two additional bars, including a vintage VW cocktail bus.

Proove Pizza and Smoke BBQ are sponsoring the event, run by Events Collective. Last year’s event had mixed feedback as there were long queues for food and drink, and so more traders were added.

Proove will be at the event

Jack Norman from Pie Eyed said: “We’re very excited to be involved, as we unfortunately missed out last year. From everything I’ve heard it sounds like Illuminate has the potential to be the ‘go to’ fireworks event in Sheffield.”