These are some of the places you could enjoy a Burns Night meal in Sheffield

Eateries across Sheffield have prepared special menus to mark Burns Night.

Burns Night, which is tomorrow Friday January 25, is an annual celebration of the life and poetry of the Scottish poet Robert Burns.

Inox Dine, based at the University of Sheffield, Western Bank, is inviting diners to enjoy a traditional Scottish three course dinner, with options including creamy smoked haddock broth and haggis with smashed turnips and stove top potatoes.

Visit www.inoxdine.co.uk/events to book your tickets for £25 per person.

Vegetarians and vegans can look forward to a meat-free Burns Night supper at Dina Venue. Gluten free options will also be available.

A starter, main, desert and a drink of whisky are on offer at the venue, on Cambridge Street, city centre, for £14.50.

Money raised at the dinner will go to SOS Children's Villages, an organisation which works to support children in Syria

E-mail dinasheffield@gmail.com to secure a seat.

Steeple Corner cafe, based on Stafford Road, Manor Castle. are also supporting The Real Junk Food project, which aims to save food from being wasted, with their Burns Night meal.

The menu, which includes an ironic irn-bru glazed ham, will be created using food given by the Real Junk Food project – now being rebranded to “Food Works.”

There is a £5 charge to reserve a place. Call 07542 379246 to book.