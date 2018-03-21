TAKEAWAY TEST: Pieminister, 67 Division Street, Sheffield city centre

Have your say

When planning a lunch with a vegetarian friend, pie and mash would never be an obvious choice.

However, there’s no better comfort food for a snow day.

The wide range of vegetarian and gluten- free options keep all diners happy, and the classic steak and ale has still made the cut.

Try the Matador pie – beef steak teamed with chorizo makes for an indulgent pairing.

The quick and friendly service means you don’t have to compromise your busy day to enjoy some good food.

Pieminster is currently running a Dine Sheffield deal – a pie, side and sundae for £10.