TAKEAWAY TEST: New Cod on the Block, Commonside

New Cod On The Block isn’t any common or garden chippy – it’s a ‘high class’ fish and chip shop, the menu proclaims, above a boast that the place holds a five-star hygiene rating. Impressive indeed.

The establishment isn’t so new any more – it opened in 2009, and is one of many chippies often recommended as the best in Sheffield.

The standard cod, chips and mushy peas is a worthy contender – the fish is cooked to order in deeply golden, crisp batter, replete with thick, perfectly-white flakes.

Chips were plentiful and not dishearteningly damp, while the peas were an almost radioactive shade of green. The bill came to £15.40 – and if beer’s needed, the fine Dram Shop is metres away.