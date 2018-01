Let’s face it - no one wants to cook on New Year’s Day and there was only one thing to shake a hangover - a curry. Everest on Chesterfield Road was selected from the leaflet roulette.

Along with egg rice, a garlic naan, poppadoms and a pickle tray, it came roughly to a very reasonable £20. The doorbell rang in good time too.

I later found it out it was two-for-one on main dishes if you visited the restaurant on a Monday. This could be a regular occurrence for 2018.