South Yorkshire pub giving away FREE G&Ts for a cake donation

There’s nothing sweeter than a freebie, and a local pub is set to prove the point next Wednesday by giving away a FREE gin and tonic for very unusual currency – cake.

Flaming Grill pub, the Brentwood on Moorgate Road is celebrating the introduction of Mrs Cuthbert’s traditional dessert-inspired gin liqueurs by offering a delicious flavoured gin and tonic for anyone who brings a slice of cake into pub on Wednesday November 14.

Sweet-toothed guests will be able to provide a range of baked treats to qualify for the giveaway, including traditional Victoria sponge, cupcakes, slices and cake bars.

The quirky offer has been announced to mark the launch of four new Mrs Cuthbert’s gin liqueur flavours at the pub. As well the quintessentially British Victoria Sponge, the pub will also be offering Blueberry Muffin, Rhubarb and Custard Crumble, and a bespoke flavour exclusively produced for Greene King pubs, a Passionfruit Pavlova gin.

Allison Sissons, general manager at the Brentwood, said: “The trend for flavoured gins is huge at the moment, and what better way to enjoy iconic British flavours than with a free glass of dessert-inspired gin and tonic.

“Mrs Cuthbert’s dessert-infused gin liqueurs are inspired by 1940s home-baking, with fun and nostalgic flavours that make a refreshing alternative to traditional gin and tonic – we’re sure our guests will love them.

“We look forward to welcoming locals in for a mid-week treat they don’t have to pay for – it really is the icing on the cake.”

To redeem the unconventional offer, guests will have to visit the Brentwood pub on Wednesday November 14 and show a slice of cake at the bar for a free Mrs Cuthbert’s Victoria Sponge Cake gin liqueur and tonic.

Any guests wanting to try another flavour can bring in a muffin, a crumble or a pavlova instead, in exchange for the corresponding flavoured gin and tonic.

There is one drink permitted per person and guests will need to be quick to get hold of one, as the offer is only available while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply, participating pubs only, promotion not available in Scotland.

The Brentwood is owned and managed by Greene King. To find your nearest participating pub, visit https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/free-g-and-t/.