Sheffield gin lovers will love this mystery festival – with a magical twist

Colour-changing drinks, magic tricks, Victoria artefacts, and Steampunk costumes are all on the menu at this year’s Mystery Gin Festival, when it opens in Penistone this March.

Visitors will be able to choose from over 50 gins – each served with complimentary garnishes and premium mixers – from around the world at the two-day event, when it opens on March 29.

Mystery Gin Festival

The event has developed quite a following with its host of ‘mystery’ surprises unveiled each year.

“We wanted to provide a gin festival with a twist,” explains Jon Gilbert, one of the organisers of the Mystery Gin Festival, which will also have a selection of rums available.

“With close-up magic and a few other mysterious surprises up our sleeves, we’ll certainly be serving up more than your regular G&T.”

Tickets include entry to the festival and a gin & tonic on arrival. Tickets are limited, and organisers have warned people to book early to avoid disappointment.

Visit mysteryginfestival.co.uk for details and to book your tickets, priced at £12.80.