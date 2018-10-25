Seeking a chef for Christmas Dinner event

Mince pies, chestnut stuffing, and turkey with all the trimmings….are these things in your cooking repertoire?

If so, The Sheffield Christmas Dinner project would love to hear from you.

The regional arm of the national ‘The Christmas Dinner’ charity is on the lookout for a fantastic – and big-hearted – professional chef, willing to give up some time this Christmas to help support South Yorkshire care leavers.

The charity was launched back in 2015 by poet Lemn Sissay – himself a care leaver – to provide parties in towns and cities across the nation for young people, aged 18-25, who’ve left care and have nowhere to go on Christmas Day. The Sheffield Christmas Dinner ran for the first time last year, feeding 25 young people in the city, and the local TCD team is already hard at work again on this year’s event.

Retired social worker Jane Ellis said: “Last year was fantastic, though we were still finding our way. This year, we know what we need, what to expect, and we're busy trying to bring all those various elements together now, including two chefs to handle everything on the day.”

The Sheffield Christmas Dinner already has one chef who will prepare a three course feast on the day, but they’re still seeking another vital pair of hands.

Jane, one of a number of local volunteers that have taken responsibility for this event in the city, added: “We’re seeking someone with professional catering experience, willing to give up part of part of their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to this event.

“The Christmas Dinner is a safe, warm and welcoming event for people who don’t have anyone else to share Christmas with. It's particularly poignant, at this time of year, when every picture you see, and every advert on TV shows people spending time with family. We’re looking to the people of Sheffield to pull together with us and help us ensure that these young people, who for whatever reason can’t be with actual family on this day, can feel like they are, through the efforts we make.

“And what we’re providing is not just a meal, it’s an experience, so we’re also seeking donation of crackers, and wrapping paper, and all those wonderful things that really help bring about the festivity of the season.”

Email tcdsheffield@gmail.com to help.