Say cheese! Fromage festival heading to Sheffield’s Moor Market

Love cheese? Then head to the Moor Market, which is hosting its first ever free festival of all things fromage later this year.

The event, called Love Cheese, has just been announced to take place on February 9 as part of a wider events programme for the market this year.

Jon Youdan with his Henderson Relish cheese on his stall in Sheffields Moor Market

Unusually for the market, it will take place in the evening, and for the first time beer, gins and prosecco to drink on the premises rather than take away will also be available, as well as street food and music.

Richard Eyre, head of markets at Sheffield Council, said the idea was to celebrate the city’s food traders in the way that other events, such as London’s famous Borough Market, do.

“We’re trying to look at how we can get the market to evolve - it can’t only be about value shopping, we have to do something different”, he added:

“So we’re looking at really exploring the food side, we have some cracking cheese specialists in the market already and bring in more cheese too.

Richard Eyre at The Moor Markets in Sheffield

“It will be held in the market entrance, which is an area we’d like to use more for an after hours food and drink offer environment.”

Stalls including S&J’s Pantry, in the Moor Market, and Beer Central are already lined up for the festival with more details to come in the following weeks. There will be a selection of cheeses from around the world from 6pm until 9pm on the day.

And, with Sheffield’s first city-made cheese Little Mesters, created by Sheffield Cheesemasters in Kelham Island, going on sale last year, it couldn’t be better timed.