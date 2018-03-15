Revealed: The Sheffield restaurants where you can eat from £5 this week

Have your say

The scores of Sheffield restaurants - including several new venues - taking part in Dine Sheffield from today have been revealed.

The initiative, which starts today March 15 and runs until March 29, is based on New York’s restaurant week and encourages people to eat out midweek in the city centre.

It has been expanded to a fortnight in 2018 after the success of the inaugral event.

Restaurants taking part offer a special menu priced at £5, £10 or £15, and diners download vouchers to be able to access the offers.

This year some of the city’s latest openings are joining in the fortnight feast, including burger specialist Kerbedge at West One, where diners can have a burger, drink and fries for £10.

At Birdhouse Tea Bar and Kitchen, which opened on Sydney Street earlier this year, a dessert sharing platter and two glasses of prosecco is £15.

Cocktail bar Public - which opened in the former gents toilets under Sheffield Town Hall late last year - is offering a platter called a ‘little bit of everything’ for £10, while Pieminister on Division Street is offering a classic pie, side and a sundae for £10.

There is the chance to enjoy fine dining too.

Silversmiths on Arundel Street has a bespoke two courses for £15 offer, with dishes such as seared wood pigeon and mushroom risotto.

The Old School Room at Leopold Hotel in Leopold Square is putting on a two course menu for the same price, and The Showroom cafe and bar has three small plates for £10.

Food- lovers looking for a bargain are in luck too, with several offers for just £5, including lunch at California Fresh on Glossop Road, noodles boxes at Fresh Choice noodle bar on Matilda Street and a bagel with hot drink at The Cabin on The Moor for the same price.

To see all the restaurants taking part this year look at the list below, and to download vouchers visit www.dinesheffield.co.uk.

8oz Burger Company - Two burgers for £15

Aagrah – starter, main and a sundry for £15

Birdhouse Tea Bar and Kitchen - sharing dessert platter and 2 glasses of prosecco for £15

Bloo88 - a 12 inch pizza and a cocktail for £10

Browns - 2 courses and a glass of wine for £15

Bungalows and Bears - burger, fries and a drink for £10

Cafe Rouge – two courses for £10 or three courses for £15

California Fresh - regular burrito and a drink for £5, loaded nachos and 2 shakes or smoothies for £10, 2 large burritos and 2 drinks for £15

Common Room - burger and a shake for £10 or 2 chicken or mockingbird plates for £15

Craft and Dough Campo Lane - pizza, drink and Nutella dough balls for £15

Crucible Corner - 2 courses for £15

Cubana - tapas set menu for £15

Devonshire Cat - burger and a drink for £10

El Paso - Mexican special and a cocktail for £15

Farenheit at Genting Casino - 2 courses for £10

Fire Pit - beer and a burger for £10 or 2 courses and a drink for £15

Forum Kitchen and Bar - two 10 inch pizzas for £10

Fresh Choice Noodle Bar - any regular noodle box for £5

Gourmet Burger Kitchen (The Moor) - 2 burgers and a side for £15

Kerbedge - burger, fries and a drink for £10

Light Cinema - waffle and a hot drink for £5

Millennium Gallery Café - afternoon tea and a glass of fizz for £10

OHM - 2 courses for £10

Pieminster – pie, side and a sundae £10

Public - a little bit of everything for £10

Revolucion De Cuba - 2 courses for £10

Sakushi - 2 rice or noodle dishes for £10

Sentinel - pie and a pint for £10

Showroom Café Bar - 3 small plates for £10

Silversmiths - 2 courses for £15

Smoke BBQ - bespoke sharer plate for £10 per person

Strada - 2 mains for £15

The Cabin - bagel and a hot drink for £5 or a cake and a hot drink for £5

The Devonshire - pie and a pint for £10 or 3 courses for £15

The Great Escape Game - 2 courses for £10 or 3 courses for £15

The Old School Room at Leopold Hotel - 2 courses for £15

The Yard at Mercure Sheffield - 2 courses for £15

Unit - starter and a main for £10

Wellies - panini and a drink for £5

Wick at Both Ends – main and a cocktail for £10 or two mains and a drink £15