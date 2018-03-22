Recommendation of the week: The Dam House, Crookes Valley Park

Today is ( apparently) the second day of spring, and thoughts turn to where is best for eating or drinking al fresco around Sheffield.

The Dam House pub in Crookes Valley Park is a bit of a hidden gem.

It’s known mainly by the students who play sport in the facilities just behind, and has drinks and food offers tailored to them in particular.

But it’s also a lovely spot to head to for an after work drink, where you can sit on one of the tables outside and look over the lake, marvelling at how close it all is to the city centre.