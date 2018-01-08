Recommendation of the week: Noodle Doodle, Trippet Lane

Why think of a clever name for a restaurant, when you can just pick two words that rhyme?

Noodle Doodle delivers on giggles, and authentic food - when it opened, it was the first specialising in Malaysian as well as Chinese food.

The portions are massive, so choose widely from the 300 or so dishes, which also branch out into Japanese and Singaporean cuisines.

There are plenty of wacky choices for the natives - marinated tripe, anyone - but also great steamed dumplings, spicy chicken and of course, noodles.