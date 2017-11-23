Recommendation of the week: Made by Jonty’s, Sharrowvale Road

Have your say

Breakfast – served in a burrito?

Surely there can be no finer invention.

Made by Jonty on Sharrowvale Road offers just this, a wrap packed with hash browns, bacon and all the goodies you’d expect from a full English,

The full English is a fine specimen too, with top-drawer sausages, toast and bacon.

You don’t have to have breakfast at Jonty’s – they do excellent lunch and coffee with cake too – but it is highly recommended. And you can wash it down with a Bloody Mary.

Be prepared to wait for a table at busy times.