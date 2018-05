Have your say

If you fancy a taste of Sicilian charm this summer there’s no need to book a flight.

Family run La Dolce Vita in Crosspool offers authentic food in a happy atmosphere.

Traditional pizza and pasta does not disappoint, but there are also more modern specials on offer, not to mention indulgent, authentic desserts.

The decor replicates an Italian 1960s feel too.

For the bargain hunters there’s a well priced midweek fixed menu where diners can enjoy three courses for just £13 per person.