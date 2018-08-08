Recommendation of the week: Gilmours, Greystones Road

There’s nothing better than a neighbourhood coffee shop you can stumble to in a morning - and Gilmours is the latest to open in S11.

The former bike shop - carefully restored by owner Brendan Elwood -has plenty of history to its name and offers strong and flavoursome brews from Forge coffee.

The tough bit is resisting the cakes behind the counter, including colourful creations from 4eyespatisserie, vegan specialist Lovely Pear and a local baker, The Flour Pot Bakery. It’s a popular spot for local families and runners.