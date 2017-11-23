Recommendation of the week: Foundry Coffee, Bank Street, Sheffield

Have your say

Squirreled away in the Grade II listed Wharncliffe House on Bank Street, this is a hidden gem in the city centre.

Foundry Coffee opened only this year after major refurbishment.

It’s a lovely place to head to for a meeting (with colleagues you actually like) with excellent coffee from the company’s own roasters based in Nether Edge.

Staff serve up Bengali cuisine such as dahls and soups - - as well as sandwiches and cakes, supplied from Sheffield stalwarts such as Seven Hills Bakery and the Porter Brook Deli.