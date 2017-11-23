Search

Recommendation of the week: Foundry Coffee, Bank Street, Sheffield

(front) Managing Director Lee Newell and his wife Bidisha, company director, pictured with team members Dylan Shenton and Callum Biggin, at Foundry Coffee Roasters, based at Wharncliffe House. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Foundry Coffee MC 3
Squirreled away in the Grade II listed Wharncliffe House on Bank Street, this is a hidden gem in the city centre.

Foundry Coffee opened only this year after major refurbishment.

It’s a lovely place to head to for a meeting (with colleagues you actually like) with excellent coffee from the company’s own roasters based in Nether Edge.

Staff serve up Bengali cuisine such as dahls and soups - - as well as sandwiches and cakes, supplied from Sheffield stalwarts such as Seven Hills Bakery and the Porter Brook Deli.