Sheffield can lay claim to many different cuisines - but few specialise in French food.

Cafe Ceres’ menu is a nod to our friends across the Channel rather than full on escargot and frogs’ legs.

Breakfast options are excellent, from croque monsier and crepes to pastries and other hot dishes.

They also offer a bistro menu during the week, with good honest fare such as roast chicken, pan fried duck breast and French onion tart.

The cafe’s position offers fantastic people watching too.