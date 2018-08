Have your say

Whatever you eat at Blend Kitchen, feel good about it.

This new venture is not only a restaurant but a social enterprise, providing training and skills to those in need using food and hospitality.

The menu is inspired by the farmers and producers of Yorkshire, whether that be a Whirlow Hall Farm bacon sandwich for breakfast or a selection of Yorkshire cheeses for dessert in the evening.

Recent dishes have included hogget chops - from Whirlow again - or Cheddar and Easyrider rarebit.